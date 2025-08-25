Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crescent Energy stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.9320 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy Company has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGY. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 205,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.