Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Smith & Nephew SNATS stock on June 9th.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

SNN stock opened at $37.5330 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNN

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.