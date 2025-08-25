Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vontier stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $43.6590 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 75.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

