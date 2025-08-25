Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Airlines Group stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

