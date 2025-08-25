Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NewJersey Resources stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.8830 on Monday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Institutional Trading of NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 259.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

