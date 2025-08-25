Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $476.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

