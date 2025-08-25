Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for APA FY2025 Earnings

Get APA alerts:

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,303.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in APA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

