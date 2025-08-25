Research Analysts Set Expectations for LOW FY2027 Earnings

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.5780 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

