ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $274.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.8333.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $293.4780 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.59. ResMed has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

In related news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,638 shares of company stock worth $7,311,177. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $306,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 394,803 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 357,466 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

