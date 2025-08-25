Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -48.99% -10.97% -8.51% AquaBounty Technologies N/A -224.83% -158.40%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AquaBounty Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $119.91 million 1.16 -$56.38 million ($4.15) -2.33 AquaBounty Technologies $2.47 million 1.18 -$149.19 million ($19.05) -0.04

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AquaBounty Technologies. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AquaBounty Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and AquaBounty Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 1 3.50 AquaBounty Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.53%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than AquaBounty Technologies.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats AquaBounty Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company’s joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Harvard, Massachusetts.

