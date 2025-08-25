Reviewing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Semrush alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29% Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semrush and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 5 1 2.88 Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.92%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Semrush.

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semrush and Xperi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $413.96 million 2.84 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Xperi $475.22 million 0.60 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -77.44

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Summary

Semrush beats Xperi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.