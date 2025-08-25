Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,233,406 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

