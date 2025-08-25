Robert W. Baird Boosts Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $252.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.17 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $139,218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after purchasing an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 182,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $29,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.