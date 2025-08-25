Robert W. Baird Cuts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $136.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.6990 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

