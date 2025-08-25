Robert W. Baird Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

