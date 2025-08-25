Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 2.3%

Roblox stock opened at $117.4930 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. Roblox has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the sale, the director owned 279,868 shares in the company, valued at $36,206,523.16. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,985,047 shares of company stock valued at $482,893,185. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.