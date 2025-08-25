Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,371 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 810,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,888 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.5% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,237 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,875.88. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock worth $29,686,039. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

RKLB opened at $44.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

