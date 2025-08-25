Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Nexxen International Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NEXN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.74. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 470.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 173.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 354.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 95,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Nexxen International by 1.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,555,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

