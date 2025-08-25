Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

