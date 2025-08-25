Roth Capital Forecasts Progressive’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $248.9370 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average is $266.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,166. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after buying an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after acquiring an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,939,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

