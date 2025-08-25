Roth Capital Increases Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Price Target to $55.00

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanuwave Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanuwave Health Price Performance

SNWV opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72. Sanuwave Health has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $51,596.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sanuwave Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanuwave Health during the 1st quarter valued at $20,658,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sanuwave Health during the 1st quarter valued at $18,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,184,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanuwave Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanuwave Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

