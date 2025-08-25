Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $13.55 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

