Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

Heico Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $309.8680 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.28. Heico has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. Heico’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115 over the last 90 days. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heico by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heico by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Heico by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

