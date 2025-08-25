Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Coty Price Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $3.9150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $52,449,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,829,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 3,333,511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 162.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 2,660,221 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

