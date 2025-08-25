RPC, Inc. $RES Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,707,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

RPC Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.7550 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.08 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

