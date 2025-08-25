Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,039 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 690.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 66.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 33.6% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $375.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEUS. Wall Street Zen cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

