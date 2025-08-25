Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LendingClub by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LendingClub by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.2740 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.46. LendingClub Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

