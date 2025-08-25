Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 802,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

