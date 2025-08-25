Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 802,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

