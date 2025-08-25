Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 802,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

