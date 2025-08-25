Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 802,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

