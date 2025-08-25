Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 802,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 144,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Trading Up 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

About Sarama Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.