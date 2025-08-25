Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAIY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $4.0550 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.