Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
Shares of ASAIY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $4.0550 and a 12 month high of $10.67.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
