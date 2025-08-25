Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Forecast for FLXS Earnings

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flexsteel Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of FLXS opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.56. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Flexsteel Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

