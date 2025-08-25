Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $182.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $176.4210 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

