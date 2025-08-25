Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $66.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. TD Cowen downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,272,000 after buying an additional 3,924,962 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,963,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,974,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,309,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $62.9950 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

