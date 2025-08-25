Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – August 23rd

Get alerts:

Bullish, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, PMGC, ModivCare, Ondas, and EpicQuest Education Group International are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are younger or more narrowly focused than large-cap firms, their shares often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and risk. Investors may include small-cap stocks in a portfolio seeking diversification and long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

PMGC (ELAB)

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc.

ModivCare (MODV)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

EpicQuest Education Group International (EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

