Stevens Capital Management LP Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 214.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

