Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $800.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $789.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.53. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,823,625,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

