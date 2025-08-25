Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

