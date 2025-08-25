Swiss National Bank Buys 18,700 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

AESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NYSE:AESI opened at $11.8350 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

