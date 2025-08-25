Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $102,950.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 236,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,393.94. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,540 shares of company stock worth $658,625 in the last 90 days. 42.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APGE. Zacks Research cut shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

