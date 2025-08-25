Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head to Head Survey

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 0.75% 5.27% 3.21% Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.51 -$3.76 million $0.04 85.00 Unisys $2.01 billion 0.15 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.54

This table compares Taboola.com and Unisys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taboola.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.63%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Unisys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

