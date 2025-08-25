Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $98.9880 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.