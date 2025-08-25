Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Ross Stores Q3 Earnings

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 505,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.