TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TeraWulf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $8,632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

