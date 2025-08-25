The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Receives $230.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.7333.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of ALL opened at $205.1590 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

