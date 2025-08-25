The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives $96.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.7273.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 3.0%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $75.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

