The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $4.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.9150 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,240,000 after buying an additional 267,261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after buying an additional 1,569,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

