The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $388.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $372.9950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

